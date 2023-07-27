Sign outside Quebec Ukrainian summer camp vandalized with pro-Russian graffiti

A photo shows the Camp Ste-Sophie sign vandalized with graffiti spelling the words "Russia" and "Wagner" -- the name of the Russia-affiliated paramilitary group active in the invasion of Ukraine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Evgeni Dashkevich A photo shows the Camp Ste-Sophie sign vandalized with graffiti spelling the words "Russia" and "Wagner" -- the name of the Russia-affiliated paramilitary group active in the invasion of Ukraine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Evgeni Dashkevich

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon