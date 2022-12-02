Shooting survivor objects to firearm coalition's 'disrespectful' sales promotion
A mass shooting survivor and spokeswoman for gun-control group PolySeSouvient says it is "incredibly disrespectful" for firearm rights advocates to invoke the group's name in a merchandise sale discount code.
The Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights' online shop recently offered 10 per cent off clothing, mugs and other items to customers who used "POLY" as a promo code.
A gunman killed 14 women at Montreal's École Polytechnique on Dec. 6, 1989.
Nathalie Provost, who was shot four times during the rampage, is now spokeswoman for PolySeSouvient, a group that includes graduates and students of the school who press for stricter gun laws.
Provost says it is not surprising the coalition did the sales promotion so close to the Polytechnique anniversary, given it has dismissed the event as an anomaly that does not warrant changing gun laws.
Tracey Wilson, a firearm rights coalition spokeswoman, says the promotion is not about the tragedy, but PolySeSouvient's Twitter account, which has referred to coalition supporters as gun trolls.
- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2022.
