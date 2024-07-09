MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Shooting in Montreal North leaves 1 injured

    A 35-year-old man is in hospital after a shooting in Montreal North. (Scott Prouse/CTV News) A 35-year-old man is in hospital after a shooting in Montreal North. (Scott Prouse/CTV News)
    A 35-year-old man is in hospital after a shooting in the borough of Montreal North.

    Montreal police (SPVM) received a 911 call at 4 a.m. Tuesday about a potential stabbing on Rolland Boulevard near Pierre Street.

    "When police arrived on the scene, they located the victim lying on the ground in the middle of the boulevard," said Véronique Dubuc, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "He had wounds similar to a firearm."

    The man was taken to hospital, where his life is considered out of danger.

    "According to initial information from witnesses, for a reason that is still unknown, the suspect would have fired in the direction of the victim and would have fled before police arrived," Dubuc adds, noting officers found a shell casing on the ground near where the victim was found.

    Investigators are on site to determine the events leading up to the shooting.

