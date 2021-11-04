MONTREAL -- A spokesperson for the Sherbooke police service was arrested Thursday morning in relation to an alleged sexual assault this summer, according to the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI).

The BEI said Samuel Ducharme, 40, was arrested following a police warrant in connection with the alleged assault on Aug. 19, which investigators say "allegedly occurred in the course of his duties."

Ducharme was still listed as a spokesperson on the Sherbrooke police website Thursday afternoon.

He was released on a promise to appear in court on Dec. 3 to face one count of sexual assault.

The BEI said it would not make any further comments since the case is before the court.

This is a developing story that will be updated.