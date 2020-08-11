MONTREAL -- The extreme heat expected for southern Quebec on Tuesday has brought a severe thunderstorm watch along with it.

On Monday, Environment Canada announced a two-day heat warning that would see temperatures rise above 40 degrees Celsius with the humidex in Montreal and its surrounding areas until Tuesday evening, when rain is expected. The temperature in the city had already reached 28 degrees Celsius before 11 a.m.

Early Tuesday morning, the federal agency announced a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for most regions of southern Quebec -- including the Montreal area -- for the afternoon and into evening.

Yesterday’s daytime high: 28°

It’s 10 AM and we’ve already hit 28° (feels like 38 with humidity!) ��

Forecast high: 32° Humidex: 41

Risk of T-Storms this aft/evening@CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/r3BWYMr6qS — Lori Graham (@LGrahamCTV) August 11, 2020

“Conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts, large hail and downpour,” Environment Canada said. “Boaters may be surprised by strong wind gusts over bodies of water.”

The agency is reminding people to stay indoors when they hear thunder.