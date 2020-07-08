MONTREAL -- Montreal is situated in the heart of Environment Canada’s heat wave warning for the next several days in Quebec, so the city is reminding residents of ways they can keep cool.

Temperatures are expected to exceed 30C during the day, with humidex values possibly reaching 40C, Environment Canada warns.

AQUATIC FACILITIES

This map gives Montrealers the location of fountains, wading pools and swimming pools near them that are open and ready to be used. In some boroughs, temporary play fountains have been set up specifically for the heat wave.

BEACHES

In addition to splash pads and pools, Montrealers can rely on beaches to keep cool over the next few days as well. Currently, the beaches at the Cap-Saint-Jacques and Île-Bizard nature parks are open, as is the Verdun beach, all of which have distancing guidelines in place. The city notes the Jean-Doré beach will be opening on July 11, while the beach at the Centre de plein air du Cap-Saint-Jacques will be closed over summer.

People are being asked not to go out if they’re experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. Due to physical distancing guidelines, people should be getting ready for the beach at home, by taking a shower, putting on sunscreen and changing into a bathing suit before heading over.

PUBLIC SPACES WITH AIR CONDITIONING

The city has also made a map detailing public spaces that are air conditioned, which Montrealers are free to visit.

As always, Environment Canada is reminding Quebecers that extreme heat can be dangerous to everyone, but particularly so for young children, pregnant and older people, and those with chronic illnesses.

The city of Montreal is reminding residents to drink lots of water, take frequent cold showers, limit physical activity and wear light clothing.