MONTREAL -- Several areas in Quebec are expected to get some heavy winds and rainfall with severe thunderstorms expected to hit Wednesday night.

Thunderstorm warnings are in effect for the following regions:

Bécancour - Villeroy area

Nicolet area

Louiseville area

Sainte-Anne-de-la-Pérade area

Shawinigan area

Trois-Rivières area

Environment Canada says heavy downpours could cause flash floods while strong winds could damage structures and trees.

Several other regions have been placed on severe thunderstorm watch, meaning “conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms.”

Those regions include:

Lac-aux-Sables area

Louiseville area

Matawin - Mauricie National Park area

Sainte-Anne-de-la-Pérade area

Shawinigan area

Trois-Rivières area

Regions in red reflect a severe thunderstorm warning, while those in yellow are under a severe thunderstorm watch (Image source: Environment Canada)