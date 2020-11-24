Advertisement
Service resumes on Montreal metro's Green line
Published Tuesday, November 24, 2020 9:50AM EST Last Updated Tuesday, November 24, 2020 10:21AM EST
A Montreal Metro maintenance worker walks along a station platform during the early hours of the morning in Montreal, Thursday, April 11, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
MONTREAL --
Normal service has resumed on the Green line of the Montreal metro.
The was down between Angrignon and Berri-UQAM for about 20 minutes on Tuesday morning, resuming at 10:05 a.m.
The STM said the closure was due to an electrical failure.