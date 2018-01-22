

CTV Montreal





A former NDG massage therapist who pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault on clients will have to wait a little longer to receive his sentence.

David Kost, 49, pleaded guilty in October to sexually assaulting two women, in both cases during massage therapy sessions.

Kost was re-arrested last week after more people came forward with similar claims against him.

He arrived in court Monday ready to face jail time for the original charges.

The prosecution demanded nine months behind bars while the defence is seeking a sentence to be served in the community.

Kost is currently out on bail.

Last week, the prosecution issued a new arrest warrant, alleging that Kost had assaulted five more women between 2012 and 2015.

In court Monday, moments before the judge was set to sentence Kost on the original charges, the prosecutor pointed to the recent arrest.

The defence claimed that he hasn’t been convicted of any new charges, and so it therefore should have no impact on the sentencing.

The judge decided to postpone the case until February 12 to mull the matter over.

Kost remains free on bail until then.