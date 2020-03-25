MONTREAL -- Four of the six people who have died of COVID-19 in Quebec have been at the Eva seniors’ residence in Lavaltrie, and the CISSS in Lanaudiere is taking stock of the situation.

Integrated Health and Social Services (CISSS) management and those in charge at the residence are looking at the measures implemented at the residence to ensure the outbreak is contained.

As of Mar. 25, 16 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 at Eva with seven hospitalized.

According to a news release from the CISSS, the following measures have been put in place:

Two security agents on site 24/7 to ensure compliance with instructions and to watch the door

A main agent parked in front of the main entrance door in an CISSS vehicle.

Electronic door monitoring

Employee and resident entrances and exits are controlled. Only employees with an ID card have access

All deliveries are checked by security

A Quebec police car is in the parking lot from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven-days-a-week if needed

Residents were advised Mar. 21 of the new security precautions to contain the spread of coronavirus. The CISSS release reads that certain residents said they would not comply, and management advised them that physical intervention is possible if required.

The CISSS said that for each positive test, a search was made to identify anyone the person may have come in contact with. Once all those contacts were identified, instructions are given for further testing.

The management also disinfected the entire residence, and there is human resources support staff on site.