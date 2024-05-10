Man turns himself in after driver killed fixing flat tire on Montreal-area highway

MONTREAL
    An early morning collision on Highway 15 has left one man dead north of Montreal.
    A man in his 40s has turned himself in to police after a man was killed Thursday when he was struck by a passing vehicle while changing a tire on Highway 15.

    Quebec provincial police said the man showed up at a police station in the Laurentians Friday morning and is meeting with investigators.

    The crash happened at 5:15 a.m. on the northbound Gédéon-Ouimet Bridge, which links Laval to Boisbriand.

    The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said the driver had stopped in the right-hand lane to fix a flat tire and that a pick-up truck struck him before leaving the scene.

    The victim, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Later in the day Thursday, police released surveillance photos of a white pickup-truck in the hopes that witnesses would come forward.

    More to come.

