Man turns himself in after driver killed fixing flat tire on Montreal-area highway

A man in his 40s has turned himself in to police after a man was killed Thursday when he was struck by a passing vehicle while changing a tire on Highway 15.

Quebec provincial police said the man showed up at a police station in the Laurentians Friday morning and is meeting with investigators.

The crash happened at 5:15 a.m. on the northbound Gédéon-Ouimet Bridge, which links Laval to Boisbriand.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said the driver had stopped in the right-hand lane to fix a flat tire and that a pick-up truck struck him before leaving the scene.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Later in the day Thursday, police released surveillance photos of a white pickup-truck in the hopes that witnesses would come forward.

More to come.