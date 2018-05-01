

CTV Montreal





The Montreal Canadiens have lost a senior executive.

Rick Dudley, who has been Senior Vice President of Hockey Operations since 2014, has left the team to join the Carolina Hurricanes.

Dudley has spent decades working in professional hockey, including being general manager of four NHL teams.

He was instrumental in helping build championship teams in Tampa Bay, where he was managing director from 1999 to 2002, and in Chicago, where he was assistant general manager from 2004 to 2009.

Before embarking on a managerial career Dudley spent seven seasons in the NHL playing with the Buffalo Sabers and Winnipeg Jets, totaling 174 points in 309 games.

He also played 270 games in the World Hockey Association, where he had two consecutive seasons of 40 goals and more.

GM Marc Bergevin said Tuesday that Dudley's position will not be replaced.