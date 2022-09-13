Senior dies after taxi collision in Rimouski

A 78-year-old woman is dead after a collision between a car and the taxi she was a passenger in.

The incident occurred at 4 p.m. Monday in Rimouski, in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region.

According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), a car failed to give way to the cab, as indicated by a sign, on Jessop Boulevard near Leonidas Avenue.

The two vehicles collided when the car attempted to make a left turn.

Quebec provincial police are onsite to analyze the events leading up to the incident.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 13, 2022.