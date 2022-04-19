Quebec announces $500 round-trip airfare for regional travel
Travellers to Quebec's regions will not have to pay more than $500 for round-trip airfare starting June 1.
Quebec Transport Minister François Bonnardel announced the new measure on Tuesday at a press conference at the Mont-Joli airport.
He says that in cases where the trip requires a connection, the $500 maximum will be applied to the total voyage.
Quebecers, as well as any foreign tourist, will not have to take any steps to be reimbursed, since the discount will be applied when they purchase their ticket. The airlines will then be able to claim the difference from the government.
The Quebec Regional Air Transportation Plan will have a total of $261 million over five years.
In addition to the $500 tickets, the money will be used to renew existing emergency assistance programs until March 31, 2023.
The government says it will also abolish the maximum assistance threshold for the Air Fare Reduction Program, which allows people in isolated areas to travel at a lower cost.
Quebec says it plans to make agreements with air carriers to ensure sufficient service in the regions.
-- This article was produced with the financial support of the Meta and Canadian Press News Grants.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 19, 2022.
