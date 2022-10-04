Senators sting winless Canadiens 5-4 in pre-season tilt

Montreal Canadiens Nick Suzuki (14) looses control as he tries to take the puck between Ottawa Senators Parker Kelly (45) and Erik Brannstrom (26) during second period NHL hockey action in Montreal, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe Montreal Canadiens Nick Suzuki (14) looses control as he tries to take the puck between Ottawa Senators Parker Kelly (45) and Erik Brannstrom (26) during second period NHL hockey action in Montreal, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Retreating Russians leave their comrades' bodies behind

Russian troops abandoned a key Ukrainian city so rapidly that they left the bodies of their comrades in the streets, offering more evidence Tuesday of Moscow's latest military defeat as it struggles to hang on to four regions of Ukraine that it illegally annexed last week.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon