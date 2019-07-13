

CTV Montreal Staff





Police are searching an area in the Laurentians, north of Montreal, for a man in his thirties who went missing.

According to the Sureté du Quebec, the man was part of a group of friends who were jumping in and out of Lac des Sables in Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts.

He has not been seen since before noon on Saturday.

Firefighters and the SQ are using boats to patrol the lake and nearby waterways.

Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts is about 100 km northwest of Montreal.