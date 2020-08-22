MONTREAL -- Rescue operations are underway in the Laurentians following a possible drowning in Oka National Park on Saturday.

A spokesperson for the Surete du Quebec said two men in their 20s were in distress after falling from their paddle-boards just before 6 p.m.

The pair were not wearing life jackets.

One of the men was rescued but the other reportedly sank in the water.

Pesonnel from the Coast Guard and fire department were still searching for the boater as of Saturday evening.