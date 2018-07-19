Search underway for kayaker after boat capsizes in waters off Beaconsfield
Rescue boats are patrolling the waters off Centennial Park in search of a kayaker reported missing.
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, July 19, 2018 5:35PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 19, 2018 6:02PM EDT
It's believed a kayaker is missing in Lac Saint-Louis near Centennial Park in Beaconsfield.
Police say that at 3 p.m. Thursday, they received a report that a kayak has capsized.
Witnesses are reporting that a man was in the kayak when it capsized, but so far authorities cannot confirm.
Four emergency response boats are searching the area: two fire department boats, one coast guard boat and a Montreal police boat equipped with an underwater camera.
More details to come.
Latest Montreal News
- Montreal's first cannabis shop will open this fall in Saint-Hubert Plaza
- SQ officer guilty of dangerous driving causing death of five-year-old
- BEI investigating after man killed in Trois-Rivieres police pursuit
- Body of second fisherman recovered from Lac St. Louis
- Quebec woman arrested in Ottawa after allegedly abducting her own children