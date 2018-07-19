

CTV Montreal





It's believed a kayaker is missing in Lac Saint-Louis near Centennial Park in Beaconsfield.

Police say that at 3 p.m. Thursday, they received a report that a kayak has capsized.

Witnesses are reporting that a man was in the kayak when it capsized, but so far authorities cannot confirm.

Four emergency response boats are searching the area: two fire department boats, one coast guard boat and a Montreal police boat equipped with an underwater camera.

More details to come.