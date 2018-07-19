

CTV Montreal





The body of a second fisherman was pulled from Lac St. Louis on Thursday, several days after he went missing.

Police said the body of Mathieu Dickner was found around 8 a.m. near the Beauharnois spillway.

Dickner, 37, and Olivier Thibert, 30, had gone fishing on Monday from Melocheville, at the southwest end of the lake, and their relatives were expecting the worst as the search took place.

Nancy Dubuc, Dickner's wife, told their oldest child on Wednesday that it was likely that Dickner had died after the boat he used was found with its motor missing and showing other signs of damage.

"This is hell," she said.

Thibert's body was found around midday on Wednesday, and following that Sureté du Quebec officers asked Hydro-Quebec to weaken the flow of water coming from the dam to aid in their search. That led to the discovery of Dickner's body on Thursday morning.

Thibert's wife, Emilie Tremblay, said she is relying on friends and family to deal with her grief.

"We have lots of people who love us and who will help us," said Tremblay, although she said she never thought her husband would die so young, nor die doing what he loved.

The father of a two-year-old boy,Thibert was an experienced fisherman who went out on the lake several times each week, and on Monday wanted to share that joy with his friend who had never been fishing before.

Georges Tardif said his grandson's favourite fishing area was near the dam, even though the water was rough.

"Fishermen are drawn to this spot because this is where the fish nest," said Tardif.

Thibert's grandmother died in June, and following her death he told his mother what he wanted done with his remains, never anticipating that it would happen within weeks.

"He told me that if he dies he did not want to be buried, he wanted his ashes spread in the water," said Isabelle Tardiff.

Thirty people have drowned in Quebec this summer.