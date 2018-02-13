

CTV Montreal





School bus driver who staged a two-day strike last month have overwhelmingly rejected the latest offer extended by their employer.

Following the short strike the bus union negotiators reached an agreement in principle with Transco, but drivers voted Monday to reject that deal, the details of which are not being discussed in public, but drivers said the offer would not let them maintain their standard of living.

The union said the company should take that rejection seriously or it will face another strike.

The initial contract offer from Transco was to freeze wages for two years, then increase them at half the rate fo inflation for three years.

The Transco drivers work on dozens of bus routes for the four school boards on the island of Montreal, as well as for College Ste. Anne.

Under their existing contract, which expired in June 2017, drivers earn roughly $20,000 per year.