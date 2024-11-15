Construction work in downtown Montreal to stop... for now

MONTREAL
    At long last, construction work on Sainte-Catherine Street in Montreal’s downtown core is taking a winter break — and with most of the underground infrastructure work completed, the city expects less disruptions in 2025.

    “You pass by this weekend, between Mansfield and Metcalfe, the work is completed at 95 per cent,” said Montreal spokesperson Philippe Sabourin.

    Starting Friday evening, major work on Sainte-Catherine between Peel and Mansfield streets will be put on hold and the city will reopen Metcalfe and Peel to traffic on Monday.

    In the short term, Sabourin said that fences and orange cones will also be cleared during a special visit on Nov. 23.

    “We will make St-Catherine welcoming for everyone and especially people coming for Santa Claus,” said Sabourin.

    The annual Santa Claus Parade will run on Rene-Levesque Boulevard between Bishop and Saint-Urbain streets.

    Sabourin said it’s good news for merchants who will see their streets completely cleared for the parade that weekend.

    Some merchants are displeased with the lack of parking due to construction and that parking tickets are adding up for those heading downtown regularly.

    Spirulina barista Chloe Brotherton-Pitts said construction causes daily headaches.

    “[It’s] very annoying because you always have to take a bunch of extra long ways to get to work and it's just such a hassle,” she said.

    Construction will pick up again on in April.

    Sabourin said, however, that the work will be less convenient.

    “We will complete the urban design of Sainte-Catherine Street, we will do the pavement of the sidewalk and the pavement of the street,” he said.

    With underground work mostly done, the city says only gas pipes will have to be replaced in the spring.

    The $63 million makeover is set to last until next October. 

