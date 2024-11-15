Woman, 73, in critical but stable condition after being struck by vehicle in Ile-Bizard–Ste-Genevieve

A 73-year-old woman was sent to hospital Friday after she was struck by a vehicle in the city's l'Île-Bizard–Ste-Geneviève borough.

According to police, they received a 911 call at around 1:30 p.m. and responded to the intersection of Gouin Boulevard West near St-Charles Boulevard.

Once officers arrived, they found the woman on the ground with an upper body injury. She was conscious and sent to hospital in critical condition.

Police later provided an update, saying her condition had stabalized but remained critical.

The driver, an 18-year-old woman, was not injured.

Police are investigating.