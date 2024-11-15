Crash leaves man dead in Rivière-des-Prairies

Montreal police (SPVM) have confirmed that a 76-year-old man died after a collision with an SUV in Montreal’s Rivière-des-Prairies neighbourhood.

According to police, around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, several 911 calls reported that a collision had occurred between a cyclist and an SUV on Gouin Boulevard East near the ramp to Highway 40 West.

“When police arrived on the scene, they found a 76-year-old man unconscious on the ground. Paramedics administer resuscitation manoeuvres, and he was transported to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries,” said SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils.

The driver, a 33-year-old man, was not injured.

Police said the SUV was heading west on Gouin Boulevard while the cyclist was traveling east.

The vehicle attempted to make a left turn to access the Highway 40 West ramp when the collision occurred

An investigation is ongoing.