MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Crash leaves man dead in Rivière-des-Prairies

    This SPVM badge was photographed in Montreal on August 29, 2024. (The Canadian Press/Christinne Muschi) This SPVM badge was photographed in Montreal on August 29, 2024. (The Canadian Press/Christinne Muschi)
    Share

    Montreal police (SPVM) have confirmed that a 76-year-old man died after a collision with an SUV in Montreal’s Rivière-des-Prairies neighbourhood.

    According to police, around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, several 911 calls reported that a collision had occurred between a cyclist and an SUV on Gouin Boulevard East near the ramp to Highway 40 West.

    “When police arrived on the scene, they found a 76-year-old man unconscious on the ground. Paramedics administer resuscitation manoeuvres, and he was transported to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries,” said SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils.

    The driver, a 33-year-old man, was not injured.

    Police said the SUV was heading west on Gouin Boulevard while the cyclist was traveling east.

    The vehicle attempted to make a left turn to access the Highway 40 West ramp when the collision occurred

    An investigation is ongoing. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Former soldier 'Canadian Dave' taken by the Taliban: sources

    David Lavery, a former Canadian Forces soldier who helped approximately 100 people flee Afghanistan during the fall of Kabul, has been 'picked up' by the Taliban this week, according to multiple sources who spoke to CTV National News on the condition of anonymity.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News