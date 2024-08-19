MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Scattered thunderstorms, significant rain expected in Montreal

    Vehicles drive slowly through water overflowing on to highway 30 in Vaudreuil-Dorion west of Montreal after heavy rains hit the area on Friday, August 9, 2024. (Peter McCabe, The Canadian Press) Vehicles drive slowly through water overflowing on to highway 30 in Vaudreuil-Dorion west of Montreal after heavy rains hit the area on Friday, August 9, 2024. (Peter McCabe, The Canadian Press)
    Share

    A special weather statement has been issued for the Greater Montreal Area.

    According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), significant rainfall could hit the ground on Monday.

    "Scattered thunderstorms could bring total amounts to beyond 40 mm," the agency notes. "Ponding is possible in low-lying areas where the soil is already saturated."

    The rain could also impact areas near rivers, lakes and streams, as well as infrastructures previously affected by heavy rain associated with Tropical Storm Debby.

    "Please remain vigilant in case of heavy rain," the ECCC warns. "Avoid driving on flooded roads."

    The agency notes there is also a chance of rain on Tuesday. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Veteran journalist and TV host Phil Donahue dies at 88: reports

    Phil Donahue, who changed the face of U.S. daytime television with a long-running syndicated talk show that highlighted topical and often provocative social and political issues, has died at age 88, NBC's 'Today' show reported on Monday, citing a statement from his family.

    What a family lawyer says you should know before getting divorced

    Sometimes, despite couples' best efforts to stay together, marriages come to an end far earlier than either party hoped or predicted. Here is some advice from Barry Nussbaum, a family lawyer who has counselled countless couples, about the details you don't want to neglect when getting divorced.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    • Tornado warning for eastern Sask. cancelled

      Following a string of updates, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) officially cancelled its tornado warnings for eastern Saskatchewan late Sunday afternoon after a furious thunderstorm passed over into Manitoba.

    • A look inside the 2024 Saskatoon Folkfest

      Cultures of the world united with this year’s Saskatoon Folkfest, the annual festival saw pavilions representing cultures from Bangladesh to Norway spread around the city.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News