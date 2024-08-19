Scattered thunderstorms, significant rain expected in Montreal

A special weather statement has been issued for the Greater Montreal Area.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), significant rainfall could hit the ground on Monday.

"Scattered thunderstorms could bring total amounts to beyond 40 mm," the agency notes. "Ponding is possible in low-lying areas where the soil is already saturated."

The rain could also impact areas near rivers, lakes and streams, as well as infrastructures previously affected by heavy rain associated with Tropical Storm Debby.

"Please remain vigilant in case of heavy rain," the ECCC warns. "Avoid driving on flooded roads."

The agency notes there is also a chance of rain on Tuesday.