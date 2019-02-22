

La Presse canadienne





The 5,500 employees of SAQ outlets and offices have overwhelmingly endorsed the agreement in principle reached by the union with management in December.

The union and management announced Friday that 93 per cent of union members supported the deal.

In a statement, union president Katia Lelièvre said the union was “proud of the result” of its struggle, after working for a long time to eliminate disparities in treatment and to improve work-life balance.

According to the union, the agreement contains several positives for part-time employees with regard to leaves, insurance, sick days and vacations.

The union said it is pleased there are now 1,750 regular employees, whereas they were 1,400 prior to the negotiation.

Management has also expressed satisfaction with the conclusion of a new agreement, saying it is beneficial to all parties concerned.

The new collective agreement is for a six-year term. The employees of SAQ stores and offices have been without a contract since March 31, 2017.