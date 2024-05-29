MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Man shot in broad daylight near two NDG daycares

    Man shot in broad daylight near two NDG daycares
    A 27-year-old man is in the hospital after he was shot in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grace (NDG) neighbourhood near two daycares on Wednesday.

    Montreal police (SPVM) responded after a 911 call at 11:55 a.m. The caller said they heard gunshots near the KIDS Fielding and Educative Nif-Naf daycares.

    Officers responded to Montclair Avenue near Fielding Avenue and found the man with gunshot wounds to his lower body.

    Police say he was transported to the hospital with injuries, and is expected to survive.

    There is a perimeter established and officers have found at least two shell casings, according to SPVM spokesperson Sabrina Gauthier.

    Investigators are interviewing witnesses.

    No arrests have been made.  

