Nuits d'Afrique Festival releases program for July

    The Nuits d'Afrique Festival announced its lineup for the 38th edition of the celebration of African, Caribbean and Latin American music, artists and activities from July 9 to 21.

    Some of the more than 700 artists from 30-plus countries attending this year's festival include Entourloop, Queen Omega and the Royal Souls, Kira and Def Mama Def.

    Shows are both indoors and outdoors at the Quartier des Spectacles and the Esplanade Tranquille.

    Last year's festival recorded its highest number of visitors in its history, with around 200,000 people checking it out.

