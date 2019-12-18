MONTREAL -- Midfielder Samuel Piette has signed a new three-year contract, with option for the 2023 season, the Montreal Impact announced Wednesday.

"We are very happy, as he is, to have found an agreement that shows mutual respect, as there was interest from both sides to reach this conclusion," said Impact sporting director Olivier Renard.

"We wanted Samuel to stay with the club and I want to thank him for trusting in our project. He will be able to continue his contributions on and off the field."

Piette, 25, has played his last three seasons with the Impact in the MLS, totalling 6,180 minutes in 70 regular-season games.

Before joining the Montreal team, the Repentigny native played in France, Germany and Spain.

He was also recruited to play for the Canadian national soccer team.