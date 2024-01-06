Sam Montembeault plays hero as Habs beat Rangers in shootout

MONTREAL
    Montreal Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault makes a save against the New York Rangers during second period NHL hockey action in Montreal, Saturday, January 6, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes Montreal Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault makes a save against the New York Rangers during second period NHL hockey action in Montreal, Saturday, January 6, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

    Samuel Montembeault made 46 saves before stopping three shootout attempts as the Montreal Canadiens held off the New York Rangers to win 4-3 on Saturday night at Bell Centre.

    Cole Caufield scored the shootout winner for the Canadiens, who blew a 3-0 second-period lead but managed to edge the Rangers.

    Brendan Gallagher, Sean Monahan, Joel Armia scored in regulation for Montreal (17-17-5).

    Vincent Trocheck and Artemi Panarin had a goal and an assist each, while Adam Fox also scored for New York (26-10-2). Jonathan Quick made 28 saves.

    New York, which entered the night with the NHL's top power play (30.1 per cent), went 0-for-3 against Montreal's second-worst penalty kill (72.1 per cent). The Canadiens were 0-for-1 with the man-advantage.

    Montembeault started the game strong and made several big saves during New York's first power play midway through the first period to keep the high-flying Rangers -- who dominated the shots 14-7 in the opening frame -- off the board early.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Jan. 6, 2024. 

