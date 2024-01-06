Sam Montembeault plays hero as Habs beat Rangers in shootout

Samuel Montembeault made 46 saves before stopping three shootout attempts as the Montreal Canadiens held off the New York Rangers to win 4-3 on Saturday night at Bell Centre.

Cole Caufield scored the shootout winner for the Canadiens, who blew a 3-0 second-period lead but managed to edge the Rangers.

Brendan Gallagher, Sean Monahan, Joel Armia scored in regulation for Montreal (17-17-5).

Vincent Trocheck and Artemi Panarin had a goal and an assist each, while Adam Fox also scored for New York (26-10-2). Jonathan Quick made 28 saves.

New York, which entered the night with the NHL's top power play (30.1 per cent), went 0-for-3 against Montreal's second-worst penalty kill (72.1 per cent). The Canadiens were 0-for-1 with the man-advantage.

Montembeault started the game strong and made several big saves during New York's first power play midway through the first period to keep the high-flying Rangers -- who dominated the shots 14-7 in the opening frame -- off the board early.