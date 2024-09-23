'No restrictions' for English patients in Quebec health institutions

There are "no restrictions" on the right to receive health services in Quebec for English speakers, according to a new clarification document issued by the Quebec Health Ministry on Monday.

"Every English-speaking person has the right to receive health and social services in English to the extent provided by access programs," the document reads. "Thus, all services provided by institutions designated by government decree and services indicated in the access programs must be offered in English."

The document explains that the language used in health and social services is governed by the Health-care act (LSSSS), the act abolishing regional agencies (LMRSSS) and the Charter of the French Language.

McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) patients committee chair Ingrid Kovitch was happy to have some clarification on the directives issued in July.

"It tells us that instead of putting healthcare providers and directives to their behaviour at the forefront now, patient rights, which are enshrined in the law, are at the forefront of this new guideline," she said.

The French-language charter says that health and social services institutions can use both the official language (French) and "another language" in their documents and in oral communication, provided they comply with the obligation to ensure services are available in French, as noted by Section 23 of the charter.

"In all other cases, health and social services may be offered in a language other than French, upon request, when the health of any person so requires," the document reads, adding that no validation of the user's identity is required to access services.

When the person's language is English or another language, they can receive oral and written services in that language at "institutions or facilities recognized for offering all their services in the language of recognition."

For Kovitch, the original directives that were issued by the office de la langue francaise (OQLF) were "absurd."

"It pretty much transgressed the rights of patients, rights that are enshrined in the law," she said. "It was absurd. It was, frankly, offensive. It was, of course, dangerous. It put the health and welfare of, you know, close to a million, or probably more than million Quebecers at risk, and so the outrage over it was fully justified."