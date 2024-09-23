Man charged with second-degree murder after victim in Montreal assault dies in hospital

A 30-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder after a man died of his injuries from an assault in Montreal's Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough earlier this month.

Montreal police say they received a 911 call on Sept. 1, after a 60-year-old man was assaulted in an alleyway near the intersection of Bennett Avenue and Adam Street.

When officers arrived, they found the victim with injuries to his upper body. He was sent to hospital in critical condition. The following day, police arrested a 30-year-old man for assault.

On Sept. 12, the victim died of his injuries in hospital, according to police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

The file was then handed over to the police's Major Crime unit.

Court records show Timothée Cadieux was charged with murder in the death of Jocelyn Cauchon.

His death marked the 25th homicide in Montreal this year.

The city recorded its 26th homicide on Sunday after a 19-year-old man was stabbed during a fight in Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve. The stabbing happened just before 7 p.m. on Arcand Street, near Robert-Jurie Street.