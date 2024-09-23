Canadiens score four in final period, flatten Flyers 5-0

The Montreal Canadiens erupted for three goals in a 2:34 span in the third period to defeat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-0 in NHL pre-season action Monday at the Bell Centre.

The Canadiens were nursing a1-0 lead when defenceman David Savard scored at 3:06 of the third period. Emil Heineman made it 3-0 at 3:56 and Josh Anderson scored at 5:39.

Luke Tuch opened the scoring in the second period and Alex Barré-Boiulet completed the scoring late in the third period.

The game marked Patrik Line’s first appearance in a Canadiens’ uniform. Laine, who was acquired from Columbus in an off-season trade for Jordan Harris, didn’t earn a point but he had four shots on goal.

Montreal went 0-for-2 on the power play while Philadelphia went 0-for-4.

The Canadiens had a two-man advantage midway through the first period after Ronnie Attard and Anthony Richard were sent off on the same shift. Montreal managed only one shot on goal and were nearly burned when Cayden Primeau was forced to make a save on Attard who had a breakaway coming out of the box.

Primeau, who is pencilled in as the backup to Sam. Montembeault, started in goal and stopped all 13 shots he faced before he was replaced midway through the second period by Jakub Dobes who completed the shutout with 12 saves.

Eemu Makiniemi started for the Flyers and allowed one goal on 13 shots. He was replaced at the midway mark by Cal Petersen, who gave up four goals on 12 shots.

This was the first pre-season game for the Canadiens who are back in action Tuesday against the New Jersey Devils.

