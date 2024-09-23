Quebec issues new warning to schools amid increase in whooping cough cases

Quebec public health officials have issued a new warning to teachers and staff in schools across the province about the rising cases of whooping cough.

In a letter from last Friday, Quebec's health ministry says the most affected people now are youth between the ages of 10 and 14.

There have been more than 13,000 cases recorded in the province so far this year, just as the school year began.

The disease, also known as pertussis or the "100-day cough," has exceeded peak pre-pandemic numbers in Quebec, as well as in Ontario, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador.

In Quebec, the vaccine for the disease is typically administered to children at two, four and 12 months of age, followed by another booster dose between the ages of four and six.

"Each province is in charge of their own programs and they have to first define what the goal of that program is. So, Quebec is doing what is necessary to prevent illness in the high risk population -- meaning those who can have complications -- but not focusing on just preventing illness per se," said Dr. Earl Rubin, a pediatric infectious disease specialist, in an interview.

"So Quebec is kind of making people aware that this is out there. They are not intervening at this point to broaden the vaccination program. But they would like people to be aware, get tested, get treated, and hopefully help curtail this outbreak."

Rubin said there are a number of factors that could help explain why the numbers are rising: the disease is very contagious, immunity does not last long from vaccination or infection, and the disruption in routine vaccination cycles due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group of people who are at the highest risk of serious complications from whooping cough are newborns whose mothers haven't been vaccinated and infants under 12 months who haven't received their first two doses of the vaccine.

Quebec public health recommends pregnant women get their shots between 26 and 32 weeks of pregnancy.

Appointments can be made by visiting Clic Santé or calling 1-877-644-4545 Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

More information about whooping cough is available on the Government of Quebec's website.

With files from CTV Montreal's Max Harrold and The Canadian Press