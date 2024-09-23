MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Parents of 28-year-old man killed by Montreal police in 2017 want case reopened

    Cesur Celik, father of Koray Kevin Celik, delivers a statement as Tracy Wing, mother of Riley Fairholm looks on during a news conference in Montreal on Monday, September 16, 2019. The sons of both parents were killed during separate police interventions. (Paul Chiasson, The Canadian Press) Cesur Celik, father of Koray Kevin Celik, delivers a statement as Tracy Wing, mother of Riley Fairholm looks on during a news conference in Montreal on Monday, September 16, 2019. The sons of both parents were killed during separate police interventions. (Paul Chiasson, The Canadian Press)
    Share

    The family of a Quebec man killed by police in 2017 is calling on the province's justice minister to order an independent investigation after the Crown declined to charge the officers involved.

    Koray Kevin Celik's parents issued their request today at a news conference, a day before a Montreal police ethics hearing for some of the officers involved in his death is set to begin.

    On March 6, 2017, Celik's parents called police to their home in western Montreal because they were worried he would drive while intoxicated.

    Police tried to subdue Celik with force, and his parents say they witnessed officers repeatedly beat their son with their feet and knees before the unarmed man stopped breathing and was in cardiorespiratory arrest. He was pronounced dead in hospital.

    A coroner's inquest into Celik's death found that officers "provoked" the violent altercation between them and Celik, and that they were unprepared when they showed up at the family home.

    Celik's parents -- June Tyler and Cesur Celik -- have previously asked Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette to reopen the case, but he has so far refused.

    The family continues to denounce the investigation by the province's police watchdog -- Bureau des enquetes independantes -- and the decision by prosecutors not to lay charges. A Quebec court ruling sided with the family -- that the watchdog had committed a fault by issuing a statement that only gave the police officers' version of events. The ruling was upheld on appeal.

    The Celiks were joined at the news conference by their lawyers, a civil rights group and an anti-police-brutality organization.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News