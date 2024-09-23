Lockdown notice issued for residents near Port of Montreal due to lithium battery fire

The City of Montreal has issued a lockdown notice for residents in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough due to smoke from a fire in a container storing 15,000 kilograms of lithium batteries in the Port of Montreal.

"If you live in the area bounded by Rue Vimont, Rue Hochelaga, Avenue Haig and the St. Lawrence River, it is important for your health and safety to stay indoors, close doors and windows, and shut off ventilation systems," the city said in the notice Monday evening.

The order is in effect until further notice.

A large plume of smoke could be seen for kilometres around the port, located in the city’s east end.

Martin Guilbault, division chief of the Montreal fire service, said one firefighter was injured during the two-alarm blaze, adding the firefighter sustained a minor knee injury.

Due to the nature of the fire, firefighters chose a defensive method to combat it, he explained. They continually doused it with water rather than enter the container. This is a more gradual and safer way to extinguish the fire, he said.

About 50 residents were forced out of their homes due to the risk of breathing dangerous particles.

"Breathing some of the smoke is not that dangerous," Guilbault said, "but breathing it over a long period of time is."

Firefighters are expected to need several more hours to put out the blaze, Guilbault said at 8 p.m. The container was located on the ground outside in the port.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.