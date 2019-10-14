MONTREAL -- Groans have been coming from residents in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, as the REM line rail construction continues to take away some of the cherished green space for residents along Sainte Marie Rd.

The light rail system construction has meant dozens of trees needed clearing, and some residents are shocked.

"We thought that it was very sad because those trees protect us from the noise, and obviously for the environment," said resident Caroline Charette.

The agency in charge of the REM project said that it had to cut 67 trees, 17 of which were dead, but that number does not factor the additional 150 cut down by Energir for a gas pipeline for the REM.

The REM says that the trees cut for the pipeline were infested with the invasive emerald ash borer and that it is working with the municipality every step of the way.

"They've been very good partners so far. We've worked very well together," said Mayor Paola Hawa. "It's a little bit of a shock to the senses for myself, and for everyone else that drives by that road to see the amount of devastation if you can call it that."

The REM project directors added that there are plans to plant a quarter million trees on the Island of Montreal to compensate for the trees that were cut down.

"We need to plant those trees as fast as we can, and we need to not only think about the other areas on the island but this area in particular," said Charette.