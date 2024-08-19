Saint-Laurent residents worried they might get parking tickets despite flooding

Residents from a condo building on Thimens Boulevard in Saint-Laurent say they are still dealing with the aftermath of flooding and can't seem to get straight answers from the borough.

The condo association said they were initially told by the borough that they would be doing a special garbage collection either Monday or Tuesday and that vehicles labelled as damaged by the flooding would not be ticketed.

However, now they are being told that garbage removal is the building's responsibility and that one of the cars would be ticketed.

"The man came over and said, 'I'll ticket this car.' 'What do you mean you're going to ticket this car it has a note on it.' 'Nope, it's going to be ticketed because it's not perfectly straight.' The car is flooded. He has to try and get it in whatever way. So, I don't understand," said Rachelle Segal, the vice president of the condo association.

Segal said that the car has not been ticketed so far, but she is confused by the conflicting messages from the borough.