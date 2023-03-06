SAAQclic failures 'predictable,' says union

The union representing 2,200 employees of Quebec's auto insurance board (SAAQ) says it had warned managers that the new SAAQclic service was not ready, and that training had been inadequate.

"Our members said: we're not ready; you're going to hit the wall," said Christian Daigle, general president of the Syndicat de la fonction publique et parapublique du Québec (SFPQ), in an interview on Monday about the problems with the SAAQ's new online service.

"It was something that could be planned, something that could be predicted," he said. "The members were saying that the system still needed to be broken in and that training should continue."

Daigle criticized the fact that despite these warnings, his members were not listened to.

"And today, they are suffering the wrath of citizens who have waited hours for service. They are the ones who are getting peppered," Daigle said.