Delays at the SAAQ: 150 additional employees hired as reinforcements

Missing northern Ontario plane found, no survivors

The commercial plane with two passengers that went missing in a remote area of northern Ontario on Feb. 28 has been located just south of Chaucer Lake, Ont. by the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association aircraft at approximately 11:30 a.m. Saturday. There were no survivors.

