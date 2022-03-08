Russian piano prodigy struck from Montreal concerts amid backlash
A young Russian pianist scheduled to perform with the Montreal Symphony Orchestra this week has been struck from the schedule after protest.
However, the orchestra maintained its praise for 20-year-old Alexander Malofeev, who has been outspoken against the invasion of Ukraine, where he said he has some family members.
"The OSM feels that it would be inappropriate to receive Mr. Malofeev this week," wrote a spokesperson for the orchestra, Pascale Ouimet, in a statement.
"We continue, however, to believe in the importance of maintaining relationships with artists of all nationalities who embrace messages of peace and hope. We look forward to welcoming this exceptional artist when the context allows it."
Malofeev will no longer be performing on March 9, 10 and 13 in Montreal, though the concerts will still go ahead, with different performers.
Ukrainian Montrealers had asked the OSM to cancel Malofeev's performances, saying it wasn't about his stance on the war but about promoting a Russian product, in this case a "cultural product."
The orchestra decided it was the right call "considering the serious impact on the civilian population of Ukraine caused by the Russian invasion," Ouimet wrote.
The orchestra's statement said it wanted to "reaffirm its solidarity" with the Ukrainian people and is making a donation in their support, and also urges the public to do the same.
But OSM musicians and their conductor, Michael Tilson Thomas, say that "despite the hostilities" in Ukraine, they still have an "excellent collaboration" with Malofeev.
"I was very pleased to be working in Montreal for the first time with the extraordinary young pianist Alexander Malofeev," Thomas said in a statement.
"It is regrettable that political situations have made it impossible. I look forward to the possibility of collaborating with him in the near future."
In two Facebook posts, Malofeev has decried the war, first writing on March 2 that "the truth is that every Russian will feel guilty for decades because of the terrible and bloody decision that none of us could influence and predict."
On Monday, however, he added that he's upset by the "hatred going in all directions, in Russia and around the world," and that he'd been asked to make more anti-war statements but was "very uncomfortable" about it and was worried it would affect his family in Russia.
"I still believe Russian culture and music specifically should not be tarnished by the ongoing tragedy, though it is impossible to stay aside now," he added.
"Honestly, the only thing I can do now is to pray and cry," he said, adding that nothing can be solved by war.
"I do understand that my problems are very insignificant compared to those of people in Ukraine, including my relatives who live there," he wrote. "The most important thing now is to stop the blood. All I know is that the spread of hatred will not help in any way, but only cause more suffering."
Malofeev became internationally famous after a performance at age 13, and has performed in many countries over the past several years.
His concerts planned for Vancouver this month have also been cancelled.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Oligarchs, politicos, and Putin: Meet the Russians Canada has recently sanctioned
From top politicians to influential oligarchs and media figures, Canada has slapped sanctions on numerous high-profile Russians, including President Vladimir Putin, as he continues his unjustified and deadly attack on Ukraine. CTVNews.ca has dug through the list to figure out who is who on Canada's sanction list.
Trudeau, NATO partners stage theatrical rebuke of Russia at military base in Latvia
Justin Trudeau joined NATO allies Tuesday in staging a theatrical rebuke of Russia's war on Ukraine from a heavily armoured war-games field and in a floodlit news conference from one of the alliance's eastern European bases.
Here are the nations on Russia's 'unfriendly countries' list
Canada is one of multiple countries and territories now on Russia's so-called 'unfriendly countries' list for imposing sanctions over its war in Ukraine.
Passengers from Sunwing party plane to Cancun fined by Transport Canada
Transport Canada has fined six passengers on the infamous Sunwing flight from Montreal to Cancun last December that made headlines around the world.
OPINION | Tom Mulcair: Energy emergency developing, spawned by the war in Ukraine
Canada talks a good game at these critical times but our failure to step up to the plate with respect to our NATO obligations speaks volumes about our lack of action to back up our brave words, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair writes in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: A nasty fracturing surfaces as the Conservative leadership race kicks off
Two political polar opposites are on a collision course for the Conservative leadership - and the winner could be the leader of the Liberal party, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Canadian English teacher hitchhikes 800 kilometres to escape Ukraine
A Canadian English teacher has made it home to the Ottawa region after travelling about 800 kilometres to escape Ukraine.
Suffering goes on in encircled Mariupol as evacuation fails
An attempt to evacuate civilians from the bombarded port of Mariupol and deliver food, water and medicine was thrown into jeopardy Tuesday by what Ukraine said was continued shelling by Russian forces as conditions inside the strategic city of 430,000 grew more desperate.
MP Leslyn Lewis launches Conservative leadership bid for second time
Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis has formally announced that she will run to be the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, for a second time. The Ontario-based lawyer and now MP ran in the party's 2020 leadership race, placing third behind Erin O’Toole and Peter MacKay. Her platform was notably socially conservative.
Toronto
-
'New phase of negotiations:' Ontario close to landing $10/day childcare deal
Ontario and the federal government have entered a “new phase of negotiations” that could see a $10-a-day childcare agreement reached within weeks, federal sources tell CTV News Toronto.
-
Travelling outside of Ontario this March Break? Read this first
CTV News Toronto has compiled a list of important information you can use before your March Break vacation, some best practices for returning back to Canada, as well as tips you can use to get the most out of your trip.
-
Ontario MPP Randy Hillier suspended from Twitter
Ontario independent MPP Randy Hillier has been suspended from Twitter on Tuesday after months of speaking out against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other public health measures.
Atlantic
-
'We feel the urgency': N.S. premier considering options as gas prices reach record high
Gas prices are at an all-time high in the Maritimes and across Canada, and analysts warn the prices will likely continue to climb as Russia’s attack on Ukraine puts pressure on the oil market.
-
'We were 100 per cent sure': Mounties mistakenly thought N.S. gunman had shot himself
On Wednesday, the commission of inquiry investigating the case is expected to release a document describing what happened immediately after the killer, Gabriel Wortman, left the rural enclave at around 10:45 p.m., driving a replica RCMP cruiser and disguised as a Mountie.
-
P.E.I. to increase gathering limits as province enters Step 2 next week
Prince Edward Island will increase gathering limits as the province enters Step 2 of its Moving On plan next week.
London
-
$400,000 lotto prize for London, Ont. man
A London man is $400,000 richer after being struck by the Lightning Lotto.
-
Travelling outside of Ontario this March Break? Read this first
CTV News Toronto has compiled a list of important information you can use before your March Break vacation, some best practices for returning back to Canada, as well as tips you can use to get the most out of your trip.
-
'Outrageous and unthinkable': Family of man killed by Toronto police addresses SIU decision
Family members of a man who was shot and killed by Toronto police in Simcoe last November are speaking out about a decision released by the province’s Special Investigations Unit last week.
Northern Ontario
-
Pair of northern Ont. coworkers win $100,000
Two colleagues from northern Ontario have won big after playing the lottery together for six years.
-
Sudbury encampment poses electrical safety concerns
There are two tents set up by a cement wall bedside a high voltage area in downtown Sudbury and the city confirms an electrical box has been tampered with.
-
'No experience is required': Sudbury's new theatre group for kids
Two long-time Sudbury artists have started a new theatre company for kids ages six to 18 and are holding auditions for its first production, based on a popular animated movie.
Calgary
-
Calgary police investigate afternoon shooting reported in Redstone
Calgary police are investigating reports of shots fired in the community of Redstone on Tuesday afternoon.
-
What the U.S. ban on Russian oil imports means for Alberta
As oil and gas prices soar and the United States bans imports of all Russian oil products, energy analysts fear it will be a challenge for Alberta's resource sector to respond quickly.
-
Comprehensive engineering review ordered for downtown Calgary highrise with history of broken windows
A comprehensive engineering review has been ordered on a downtown Calgary highrise with a history of glass panes shattering.
Kitchener
-
'It hasn't even been an hour': Elora rallies to find lost ring on Toronto couple's wedding day
A Toronto couple is thanking the community of Elora for springing into action to help them find a lost ring on their wedding day.
-
Ontario Fire Marshal and OPP investigate fatal fire near Listowel
Crews are investigating a fatal fire at a residence outside of Listowel on Monday.
-
Travelling outside of Ontario this March Break? Read this first
CTV News Toronto has compiled a list of important information you can use before your March Break vacation, some best practices for returning back to Canada, as well as tips you can use to get the most out of your trip.
Vancouver
-
B.C. residents flocking to Point Roberts to avoid record gas prices back home
A growing number of British Columbians are flocking across the U.S. border into Point Roberts for cheap gas, in some cases saving upwards of $40 per trip.
-
Parent's time with child limited by B.C. judge due to COVID-19 vaccine hesitation
The amount of time a separated parent can spend with her child has been limited by a B.C. Supreme Court judge because of that parent's reluctance to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
B.C.'s gender pay gap: Consultations to be held this spring to develop pay transparency legislation
The B.C. government is promising it will begin addressing the ongoing issue of wage disparity between men and women in the province.
Edmonton
-
LIVE at 3:30
LIVE at 3:30 | Copping, Dr. Hinshaw to give COVID-19 update Tuesday
Alberta’s COVID-19 death count grew by 18 over the weekend while the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital and intensive care units continued to trend downwards, according to Monday’s data update.
-
'Division and confusion': Edmonton vs. Alberta mask showdown happening Tuesday
City councillors will discuss what to do with Edmonton's mask bylaw at a special meeting Tuesday afternoon, but their power to keep it may be gone soon.
-
Spruce Grove mortgage broker who assaulted 2 girls sentenced to 24 months probation
A Spruce Grove mortgage broker has admitted to assaulting two girls and been sentenced to 24 months probation.
Windsor
-
No injuries reported after 'shooting incident' on Prince Road
Windsor police are asking residents with surveillance cameras on Prince Road for information in a shooting investigation.
-
WECHU hosts catch-up immunization clinics for students in grades 7-12
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit started offering community catch-up immunization clinics on Tuesday for students in grades 7 through 12.
-
Two new deaths, 27 hospitalizations reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting two additional COVID-19 deaths, 37 new high-risk cases and 27 hospitalizations on Tuesday.
Regina
-
Carnduff, Sask. man killed in collision with train
A 42-year-old Carnduff man is dead after the semi-truck he was driving collided with a train at an uncontrolled crossing northwest of Hitchcock, Sask., RCMP said.
-
High cost of fuel impacting Sask. trucking industry, consumers
The high cost of fuel is not only impacting truckers, but ultimately the cost of living for consumers as well, according to the Saskatchewan Trucking Association (STA).
-
Cocaine, fentanyl seized; 7 facing drug trafficking charges: Regina police
Seven men are facing drug trafficking charges after cocaine and fentanyl were seized from four different locations in Regina, according to police.
Ottawa
-
How much could you save on gas if Ontario suspends its fuel tax?
Gas prices in Ottawa have reached another all-time high, with the average above $1.84 per litre on Tuesday.
-
Teen seriously injured in assault at Longfields-Davidson Heights Secondary School
Ottawa paramedics say a teen boy was seriously injured Tuesday afternoon following an incident at Longfields-Davidson Heights Secondary School.
-
Ottawa donation drive for Ukraine ending after overwhelming support
An Ottawa donation drive for supplies to aid the people of Ukraine is ending Wednesday following overwhelming support from the community.
Saskatoon
-
'One for the record books': Rural Sask. paramedics deliver 3 babies in 1 snowy night
Amid zero visibility conditions, paramedics in Rosthern, Sask. received three emergency calls for women in labour.
-
The federal government is ready to spend $160M to help Saskatoon's transit system. Here's why the city can't access it.
As the City of Saskatoon struggles to maintain its aging bus fleet, $160 million in federal transit cash has been sitting out of reach since 2018.
-
Wind, ice make for treacherous travel Sask. highways
Matryx Rabanal and her family drove from Swift Current to Saskatoon on Monday because of a doctor’s appointment on Tuesday morning.