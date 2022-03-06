Calls for Montreal Symphony Orchestra to cancel upcoming concerts featuring Russian pianist
After a Russian pianist’s Vancouver concert was cancelled in light of the conflict in Ukraine, some are calling on the Montreal Symphony Orchestra to do the same.
Mariya Makivchuk and a group of several other Ukranians emailed the OSM earlier this week requesting they cancel Alexander Malofeev’s upcoming performances.
The 20-year-old musician is scheduled to play multiple shows in Montreal next week.
The OSM replied that while it supports Ukraine’s efforts against the Russian invasion, they would not cut Malofeev’s shows due to the fact that he has “distanced himself from the current regime.”
Malofeev had addressed the Vancouver cancellation on his Facebook page.
“The truth is that every Russian will feel guilty for decades because of the terrible and bloody decision that none of us could influence and predict,” he wrote.
It was the first public statement Malofeev made against his homeland’s actions.
Makivchuck said she was thoroughly disappointed by the OSM’s response.
“I, frankly, don’t understand why Montreal Ukrainians have to fight this with OSM while we live every minute in anguish for our families in Ukraine.”
But for her, the issue has more to do with the principle of promoting Russian “product” of any kind.
“It’s about the Russian product, and cultural product is part of that,” she said.
The OSM has yet to respond to CTV News’ request for comment.
