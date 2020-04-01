MONTREAL -- Eugène Lapierre fears that the Rogers Cup tournament will be the next to be cancelled.

After the announcement that Wimbledon will be cancelled earlier on Wednesday due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ATP and WTA circuits postponed the resumption of their activities until mid-July, after the lawn portion of the calendar. The date is dangerously close to the Montreal tournament.

The Rogers Cup is scheduled to take place from Aug. 7 to 16. Even if it is four months away, the tournament director Lapierre admits that his tournament could be the next major one to fall.

The ATP and @WTA have jointly announced the continued suspension of the ATP and WTA Tour until July 13, 2020, due to the ongoing #COVID19 pandemic. — ATP Tour (@atptour) April 1, 2020

Lapierre said, however, that unless there are significant changes to the current situation with coronavirus, he gives himself until June 1 to make a final decision.

He believes that two months to continue organizing the tournament will be enough for his team, especially since part of the work has already been done.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Apr. 1, 2020.