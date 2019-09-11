

Daniel J. Rowe, Rob Lurie, CTV News Montreal





The first police officer on the scene at Veronique Barbe's home after her grisly killing testified Wednesday at the double-murder trial of her husband Ugo Fredette.

Fredette is accused of killing Barbe and 71-year-old man Yvon Lacasse.

Officer Guillaume Gosselin had been on the force for a year and six months posted in St. Eustache on Sept. 14, 2017 when he got the call about a loud argument at the couple's home.

He testified that he arrived in two minutes, knocked on the front door, and tried to look in the windows which had the curtains drawn.

He said that he then went to the back of the house and still didn't see anything, but told the court that he had a bad feeling.

The officer then spotted Barbe's feet and a lot of blood through the patio door. He radioed for backup, broke the window, and took out his gun after seeing Barbe's body fearing there may be others in the residence.

He told the court he knew Barbe could not be saved at this point and started searching the house and yard.

It is alleged that Fredette had taken off in a company truck, dumped it, and stolen Lacasse's pickup truck.

Fredette allegedly killed the man.

Fredette has pleaded not guilty to the crimes.

The court will hear from Lacasse's family next as the trial continues.