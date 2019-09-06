

The Canadian Press





The trial of Ugo Fredette, accused of two murders, begins Friday morning at the courthouse of Saint-Jerome.

The jury selection took place on Thursday.

The Crown prosecutor is expected to deliver an opening statement to the jury laying out the facts of the case.

Superior Court Justice Myriam Lachance will hear the case.

Fredette, 43, was charged with the murder of Véronique Barbe and Yvon Lacasse. He was arrested on September 15, 2017.

Although many details of this case had been revealed over the past two years, journalists are prohibited from publishing them at this stage of the trial.

The evidence will be reported as it is presented to the jury.