The Ugo Fredette double murder trial begins
Ugo Fredette's trial began Sept. 6 where he's accused of two murders. THE CANADAIN PRESS/HO-Surete du Quebec
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, September 6, 2019 10:55AM EDT
The trial of Ugo Fredette, accused of two murders, begins Friday morning at the courthouse of Saint-Jerome.
The jury selection took place on Thursday.
The Crown prosecutor is expected to deliver an opening statement to the jury laying out the facts of the case.
Superior Court Justice Myriam Lachance will hear the case.
Fredette, 43, was charged with the murder of Véronique Barbe and Yvon Lacasse. He was arrested on September 15, 2017.
Although many details of this case had been revealed over the past two years, journalists are prohibited from publishing them at this stage of the trial.
The evidence will be reported as it is presented to the jury.
