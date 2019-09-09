

Daniel J. Rowe, Rob Lurie, CTV News Montreal





The trial of Ugo Fredette, accused of murdering his ex-wife and killing another man for a getaway vehicle, continued today in St. Jerome.

The Crown called its first witness today, neighbour Christine Gouin, who said she witnessed Fredette murder his wife Veronique Barbe two years ago.

She said in court Monday that she heard a loud argument between the couple Sept. 10 in their driveway and a slap though she couldn't say who hit whom. Gouin also said she heard Fredette say, "don't call police" and "lower your voice" multiple times, and a few hours later saw Barbe sitting on her balcony crying.

Later she heard Barbe saying loudly, "let me go" and "leave me alone."

Two days later, Gouin said, Barbe knocked on her door and apologized for making a scene. Gouin said she didn't know if she should have called the police, and Barbe told her that she wished someone had made that call.

Crown prosecutor Steve Baribeau told the jury in his opening statements Friday that Fredette couldn't accept the end of his relationship with Barbe, and allegedly stabbed the 41-year-old 17 times, in front of a child.

Baribeau also alleged the 43-year-old Fredette then fled with the child and while on the lam, beat up 71-year-old Yvon Lacasse, took his car, and dumped him in a field in Harrington where the man died.

Barbe was found dead on Sept. 14, 2017, at her home in St-Eustache.

Fredette was arrested the next day in Ontario.

The Crown intends to call 25 witnesses, including a child via video conference.

None of the Crown's allegations have been proven in court.