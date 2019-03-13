Featured Video
Residents flee fire in St. Laurent apartment building
Montreal firefighters at the window of an apartment where a fire broke out on Wednesday March 13, 2019
Dozens of people rushed out of an apartment building on Wednesday when a fire broke out on the top floor.
Parents clutching barefoot children rushed out of the complex as firefighters headed inside to ensure the building was evacuated.
Around 9:45 a.m. flames and smoke were coming from at least one unit on the top floor of the building on Deguire Blvd. near Brochu Rd.
About two hours later the Montreal fire department said the fire was under control.
Nobody was hurt.
