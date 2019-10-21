MONTREAL -- Andrea "Andrew" Scoppa, reputedly one of the Montreal Mafia's most influential leaders, was found dead Monday in a parking lot in Pierrefonds-Roxboro, in the West Island.

He had been shot and was lying "in a pool of his own blood" in front of a store at 4744 Saint-Jean Boulevard, according to a Montreal police source. Scoppa’s death was confirmed on the scene.

He was the brother of Salvatore Scoppa, who was killed in front of dozens of witnesses in the lobby of the Sheraton Hotel in Laval last May.

The Scoppa brothers, who are reputed to have been key players in the Montreal Mafia during the dismantling of the Rizzuto family, are believed to be linked to the murders of four people in 2016, in which four people were arrested last week.

Scoppa was also arrested in connection to a cocaine smuggling investigation that targetted members of the Mafia. It was alleged he was distributing cocaine to dealers out of the Tour des Canadiens condos. Proceedings were halted in 2017, which led to his release.

Investigators are hoping surveillance footage will point them towards a possible suspect. Officers are also looking for witnesses to the killing.

The slaying of Scoppa is the second killing of a key figure in Quebec organized crime in just the past few days. On Thursday, Gatean Sevigny, an associate of the Hells Angels in Quebec, was gunned down in front of his home in Terrebonne.