MONTREAL - A man in his 50s who has been linked to organized crime was shot dead Thursday morning in Terrebonne, north of Montreal.

Terrebonne police found the man's body in front of a home on General St. around 10:15. He was pronounced dead upon arrival at a local hospital.

Various media reports have identified the victim as Gaetan Sevigny, an associate of the Hells Angels in Quebec.

Sevigny, the owner of a towing company, was sentenced this past June to more than five years in prison on gangsterism, conspiracy and drug trafficking charges, but served only two days of that sentence in prison due to time he had already served awaiting trial.

The Surete du Quebec would not confirm the identity of the victim but did say that he was a figure linked to organized crime. His killing is being investigated by the SQ's organized crime division.

La Presse Canadienne contributed to this report.