Repentigny police seek help finding missing 67-year-old man

Police in Repentigny are asking for the public's help in tracking down a missing 67-year-old man.

Belmire Dorcelus left his home on Philippe Goulet Street on Monday at 9 a.m. He was travelling on his bicycle.

Police say they are worried for his health and safety.

Dorcelus is 5' 3'' tall and weighs 150 lbs. He is a Black man and is bald with greying temples.

At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a light blue sweater, 3/4-length jeans and brown shoes.

Anyone with information about the missing man is asked to call 911.