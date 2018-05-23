Reminder: Jacques Cartier Bridge will close overnight on Wednesday, Thursday
The plan to light up the Jacques-Cartier Bridge would cost $39.5 million.
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, May 23, 2018 1:57PM EDT
A reminder to all drivers: the Jacques Cartier Bridge will close completely to traffic Wednesday May 23, Thursday the 24th, and Thursday May 31st for the replacement of bottom chords.
Lanes will start to close as of 11:30 p.m., and will be completely closed in both directions between midnight and 4 a.m. Emergency vehicles, however, will still be allowed to traverse the bridge.
Partial lane closures are also planned on upcoming weekends.
Latest Montreal News
- Protection of sources: Media presses Quebec government to adopt the bill
- Gas prices near record-breaking in Montreal and Laval
- Quebec singer Luck Mervil gets community sentence for sexual exploitation
- Reminder: Jacques Cartier Bridge will close overnight on Wednesday, Thursday
- SQ officers continue search for Gilles Giasson