A reminder to all drivers: the Jacques Cartier Bridge will close completely to traffic Wednesday May 23, Thursday the 24th, and Thursday May 31st for the replacement of bottom chords.

Lanes will start to close as of 11:30 p.m., and will be completely closed in both directions between midnight and 4 a.m. Emergency vehicles, however, will still be allowed to traverse the bridge.

Partial lane closures are also planned on upcoming weekends.